SK On boosts R&D for all-solid-state batteries

South Korea’s SK On is boosting efforts to improve its R&D capabilities for next-generation batteries, with the construction of a battery pilot plant for all-solid-state batteries (ASSBs) underway in Daejeon.

Completion is due by the second half of this year, according to a report in the Korea Times.

ASSB boosts safety by reducing the risk of fire and has a larger energy density than regular lithium-ion batteries.

SK On plans to develop two types of ASSBs — polymer-oxide composite and sulfide-based.

“We will continue pushing forward our R&D efforts to drive technological innovations,” an SK On official said. “With our pilot plant for next-generation batteries, combined with our relentless pursuit of R&D advancements and strategic partnerships, we will strengthen our future competitiveness.”

In collaboration with the Korea Institute of Ceramic Engineering and Technology, the battery maker recently studied the use of ultrafast photonic sintering tech to bolster the manufacturing process of oxide-rich, inorganic-organic composite hybrid solid electrolytes, the Korea Times report said.

SK On has also partnered with Colorado-based Solid Power to speed up the development of ASSBs.

Meanwhile, SK On has finalized a merger with SK Enterm, a three-way consolidation that also involves SK Trading International.