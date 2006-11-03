TES to be aggressive in France

On December 1st 2004 Technology Engineering Solutions (TES) was formed as an independent company through the acquisition of the Electronic services division of Thales Microelectronics.

TES announced its aggressive growth strategy for the French market.



At its formation, TES President, Michel Desbard, committed to building a leading global company in the contract design and manufacturing market. The initial acquisition from Thales included multiple engineering and manufacturing sites. TES provides value to customers through a cost effective model to speed new product introduction and reduce cost of existing products.

TES today announced its plans to strengthen both its manufacturing and its engineering base in France. Core to its plans are:



* 40% growth of design resources in France

* Recruitment drive in current centers in Nice, Grenoble, Paris and Rennes.

* Acquisition of regional design companies to complement existing skills and footprint.

* Manufacturing plant restructuring to add increased capability for New Product Introduction



TES already began implementation of the above strategy through the acquisition of the LCIE component testing facilities in Toulouse. Today's announcement includes specific plans to strengthen the manufacturing capability in Brittany.



Michel Desbard announced; "To give a rounded service to customers in this market, it is imperative that our gateway into manufacturing both for our own design teams and our customers design teams is efficient and effective. Therefore, we are combining the capabilities of both plants into a single plant - our facility in Langon."



The acquisition from Thales in December left TES spreading manufacturing across 2 facilities that are 15km apart. By combining these sites into a single location they will:-



* Invest in providing improved services to our customers by expanding the NPI Team

* Improve Focus and Communication with Customers

* Remove inefficiencies - e.g. communication and travel between the facilities

* Strengthen the overall France Manufacturing capability



M. Desbard added; "This move is an investment by TES into its strategy by strengthening its manufacturing capability. Every employee at Grand Fougerey will be offered a position at Langon. There are no planned redundancies from this move." Instead, some resources will be re-assigned in order to increase the function of NPI.



"The NPI Team is core to our strategy of targeting CDM business. In the CDM industry, every company struggles to manage the interface between Design and Manufacturing - whether from Internal Design locations or from Customers. The brief of the new team will be to make that interface smooth and efficient while adding significant value to the design and the product." Added M. Desbard.



TES is a leading provider of contract design and manufacturing services. It has 15 design centers throughout France, Germany and UK and a manufacturing base in France. TES has openly declared plans to expand both in Europe and globally. TES currently employs over 600 people, more than 50% of which are in design engineering. TES serves the wireless, automotive, telematics, industrial, defense, medical and semiconductor markets with services from IC design through to full system design and manufacture.