Japan chip curbs: China warns of adverse impact on supply chain

Beijing has criticized the Japanese government’s new export control measures impacting semiconductor-related items and placing several Chinese companies on its “end-user list.”

“For some time now, certain countries have been over-generalizing the concept of national security, misusing export control measures and imposing sanctions on China’s semiconductor and other industries,” a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce said, underscoring its potential negative impact on the stability of global supply chains.

Japan announced that it would impose new export controls on over ten types of semiconductor-related goods and limit business dealings with many Chinese companies.

The new export controls, which are scheduled to come into effect at the end of May, include curbs on cutting-edge chips, lithography equipment and cryocoolers needed to make quantum computers.

Companies will need licenses to export the items to prevent their use in weapons or their development.

The Chinese spokesperson claimed that Japan’s decision would undermine the security and stability of global supply chains, disrupt normal business exchanges between companies and harm businesses in both countries.