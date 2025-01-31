Chinese breakthrough in Lithium-Air battery efficiency

A Chinese research team has achieved a breakthrough in lithium-air (Li-O2) batteries, resulting in a lifespan of 960 hours and an efficiency of 95.8%. Using 1,3-dimethyl imidazolium iodide (DMII) as a soluble catalyst, the team improved charge transport and reduced overpotential, addressing what are some of the major challenges in lithium-air battery technology.

Li-O2 batteries, known for their high energy storage potential, have faced issues such as short lifespans and performance limits. The breakthrough involves introducing a redox mediator to the battery’s electrolyte, enhancing charge transport and preventing electrode passivation.

The batteries achieve a low voltage of 0.52 V and exceptional cycling stability, with a Li2O2 yield of up to 95.8%, confirming efficient and reversible formation without side reactions.

The Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) team believes this innovation could pave the way for viable, high-capacity energy storage solutions. Li-O2 batteries use a metallic lithium anode, where lithium ions disperse to the porous cathode during discharge and react with oxygen to generate lithium peroxide (Li2O2), which reverses during charging.

Overcoming challenges like over-potential, low conductivity, and high voltages required for oxygen generation, the research team introduced DMII to improve performance.

This development represents a significant step toward durable, high-capacity Li-O2 batteries, with details published in the Wiley Online Journal. The breakthrough holds promise for advancing energy storage technology and addressing global energy needs.