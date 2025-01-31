Flexis OEM JV set for business in 2026

Flexis, a joint venture between Renault Group, Volvo Group, and CMA CGM, has opened its first showroom and announced plans to commercialize its vehicles in 2026. The company is developing 100% electric, 100% connected, urban-centric, and customizable logistics vehicles based on a common EV platform.

Equipped with Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) electronic architecture, Flexis has also introduced embedded software and services to help logistics providers efficiently electrify their fleets and help address the challenges that come with urban logistics. With key logistics partners that include Colis Privé (France), HIVED (UK), and DB Schenker (Germany), the company has signed 10 letters of intent with logistics providers in France, the UK, and Germany, with the potential to supply up to 15,000 vehicles over three years.

Flexis has developed three different vehicle types – the step-in van, panel van, and cargo van – all of which are fully electric, urban-proof, connected, and customizable. The platform allows these vehicles to transmit real-time data to fleet management operators, to optimize operational efficiency. The vehicles feature high-capacity batteries for fast charging and a range of up to 450km WLTP per charge.

With an investment of €350 million, Flexis has entered the industrialization and pre-production phase, with serial production set to begin mid-2026 at Renault Group’s Sandouville plant in France.

