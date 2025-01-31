ElectroCraft invests in Michigan facility expansion
Strategic investment in Ann Arbor plant aimed at strengthening U.S manufacturing independence, accelerating lead times and reducing reliance on global supply chains.
ElectroCraft, a global leader in motor and motion control solutions, has announced a major expansion of its Ann Arbor, Michigan facility as part of the company’s ongoing drive to strengthen U.S. manufacturing, reduce reliance on global supply chains and improve lead times for customers.
The strategic investment enables ElectroCraft to expand its operation capacity and deliver its motion control solutions with increased speed and efficiency. The expanded Ann Arbor, facility, will serve as a hub for motion control research and development, where ElectroCraft’s team will focus on developing new technologies and refining existing products, the company says in a press release.
Furthermore, the facility’s increased space and resources will help accelerate the development and prototyping of new DC motor drive solutions, offering quicker turnaround times for new designs and customizations.
The facility, which is already in operation, will feature state-of-the-art equipment for in-house printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) production. This vertical integration reduces lead times, ensures strict quality control, and eliminates dependence on overseas supply chains.
Scott Rohlfs, Global Marketing Director and General Manager of the Drives Business Unit at ElectroCraft said in the press release, “We are pleased to announce the expansion of our Ann Arbor facility. This investment reflects our commitment to U.S. manufacturing independence, ensuring we can provide our customers with the fastest lead times and most reliable supply chain solutions while supporting American industry.”