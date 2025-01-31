ElectroCraft invests in Michigan facility expansion

ElectroCraft, a global leader in motor and motion control solutions, has announced a major expansion of its Ann Arbor, Michigan facility as part of the company’s ongoing drive to strengthen U.S. manufacturing, reduce reliance on global supply chains and improve lead times for customers.

The strategic investment enables ElectroCraft to expand its operation capacity and deliver its motion control solutions with increased speed and efficiency. The expanded Ann Arbor, facility, will serve as a hub for motion control research and development, where ElectroCraft’s team will focus on developing new technologies and refining existing products, the company says in a press release.

Furthermore, the facility’s increased space and resources will help accelerate the development and prototyping of new DC motor drive solutions, offering quicker turnaround times for new designs and customizations.

The facility, which is already in operation, will feature state-of-the-art equipment for in-house printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) production. This vertical integration reduces lead times, ensures strict quality control, and eliminates dependence on overseas supply chains.