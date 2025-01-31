Octillion opens new Nevada EV battery factory

Octillion Power Systems has inaugurated its new battery manufacturing facility in Reno, Nevada. The 40,000-square-foot facility, “Nevada One” plant marks a significant expansion of the company’s North American business.

It will serve as a 1GWh production site as well as a co-located factory model that will help clients scale their own battery manufacturing operations. Octillion operates in a variety of sectors including electric vehicles (EV), off-highway, marine and energy storage. The new facility is expected to reach 1GWh production capacity this year, adding to Octillion’s 25GWh annual global production.

The ultra modern battery system manufacturing facility, that uses automation, robotics, and skilled labor will support U.S.-based EV and commercial fleet manufacturers by enhancing localized battery production. It also promises to boost the local economy by employing some 40-50 workers with production set to begin in around eight months, the company says.

Paul Beach, Global President of Octillion, emphasized the importance of Nevada One in meeting the increasing demand across various e-mobility sectors and highlighted the facility's role as a “working model” for co-located battery factories in North America.

“Opening the Nevada One facility is a key step in our North American expansion strategy. Our growing manufacturing footprint in North America is commensurate with increasing battery system demand from major clients across various E-mobility end markets. This new Reno facility will allow us to satisfy certain demand, while also providing a ‘working model’ for clients looking to advance their own co-located factories with Octillion in North America,” he said in a press release.

With seven manufacturing facilities producing high-quality lithium-ion battery solutions across the U.S., India, and China, Octillion has already delivered over 1.5 million battery systems, powering EVs that have traveled 4.5 billion kilometers globally.