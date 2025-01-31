SEALSQ unveils new U.S manufacturing facility plans

SEALSQ Corp, specialist in semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology, has announced plans to strengthen its U.S. presence by establishing a semiconductor manufacturing facility through SEALSQ USA. The move is in line with continuing efforts to increase semiconductor production in the U.S and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains.

SEALSQ USA’s expansion plans include setting up an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) center to boost the country’s semiconductor self-sufficiency. The OSAT facility will provide comprehensive packaging, testing, and final assembly services to ensure a robust and secure production ecosystem the company says.

Key OSAT capabilities include wafer probing and final testing for high-quality standards, advanced assembly solutions like QFN, BGA, and WLCSP packaging for diverse applications, and reliability testing for quantum-resistant microchips.

The expansion will strategically position SEALSQ’s operations in Arizona and New York. Arizona, already a semiconductor hub, offers infrastructure and workforce support, while New York provides financial and technological resources. SEALSQ USA has been incorporated in Arizona to house its OSAT and manufacturing operations.

This expansion aligns closely with U.S. policies promoting onshore semiconductor production, especially with proposed tariffs on imported semiconductors. SEALSQ is aiming to meet the growing demand for domestically produced, quantum-secure chips that will protect critical infrastructure and commercial applications.

As quantum computing evolves, SEALSQ is seen as being at the forefront of post-quantum cybersecurity and semiconductor innovation. The company’s expansion will help shape the future of secure semiconductor technology, ensuring resilient, cutting-edge solutions for a quantum-secure world.

SEALSQ’s solutions are used in various applications, including multi-factor authentication, smart energy, medical devices, and automotive systems.