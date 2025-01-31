Li-Cycle partners with major auto OEM for battery recycling

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. a leading global lithium-ion battery resource recovery company, has partnered with a high-performance luxury vehicle OEM to recycle lithium-ion battery manufacturing scrap at its Germany Spoke facility, the company has announced. Via the exclusive agreement, the unnamed OEM will supply Li-Cycle’s Germany Spoke with feedstock from within Germany.

“We are excited to continue strengthening our partnerships with leading global EV OEMs,” said Ajay Kochhar, Li-Cycle President and CEO, in a press release. “This exclusive recycling agreement secures a quality supply of recycling feedstock for our Germany Spoke facility. It also highlights our position as a preferred recycling partner, processing lithium-ion battery materials sustainably and efficiently. As we establish a financially accretive Spoke business, we will provide top-tier service and support for our key partners and customers.”

In 2024, Li-Cycle supported approximately 13 prominent EV OEMs and 15 key battery cell and material producers with sustainable recycling services. The largest source of Li-Cycle’s global battery feedstock was a U.S-based, vertically integrated EV and battery manufacturer with substantial global market share.

The partnership reflects Li-Cycle’s commitment to enhancing its recycling capabilities and supporting the growing demand for sustainable battery materials in the electric vehicle industry.