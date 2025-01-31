EV battery swapping market set to reach $2.8 bn by 2029

The EV battery swapping market is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2029, according to a report published by market researcher ResearchAndMarkets. The market, valued at $894.2 million in 2024 could grow at a CAGR of 25.5%, the report concludes, with increased automation, increased electric mobility demand and reduced range anxiety all cited as reasons for propelling this market.

The principal advantage with battery swapping is that it significantly reduces downtime. Unlike traditional EV charging, which can take from 30 minutes to several hours, drivers can replace drained batteries with fully charged ones in minutes, making it ideal for metropolitan areas where time and convenience are critical.

Global EV adoption is driving the demand for fast-charging infrastructure. Battery swapping reduces EV charging time, making it highly beneficial for commercial fleets and urban areas. And with global EV sales projected to increase considerably in the next few years, we can expect to see more battery swapping stations deployed.

Government policies also support this technology through favorable regulations and financial incentives. In India, for example, the 2022 battery policy promotes a strong swapping ecosystem. China and Germany too are making policies to help expand the growth of battery swapping stations.

According to the analysis, automatic stations are expected to grow the fastest due to the increasing number of electric cars, while the subscription-based service model is popular for its affordability and flexibility. Two- and three-wheelers dominate the market for daily commuting in congested areas.

In terms of regions covered in the report, Asia-Pacific leads in revenue share due to rising EV demand and low-cost EVs. Europe, thanks to its focus on reducing carbon emissions, ranking second. In North America, government incentives are boosting the market, although the return of Donald Trump and his early sceptical comments on the environment could shake up the market.

Elsewhere, there is increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of EVs that can push greater adoption in South America, the Middle East, and Africa, the report concludes. All the top market players, including Honda, Kymco, Nio and Gregoro are included in the report.