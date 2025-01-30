© IPC
North American EMS industry down 7.8% in December
Total North American EMS shipments in December 2024 were down 7.8% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, December shipments were down 8.3%. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.26.
EMS bookings in December increased 28% year-over-year and increased 16.9% from the previous month.
“Strong bookings in December elevated the North American EMS book-to-bill ratio. While shipments are expected to catch up, this surge in orders was likely influenced by tariff uncertainties,” said Shawn DuBravac, Ph.D., IPC’s chief economist.