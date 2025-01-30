North American PCB industry sales up 59.6% in December

PCB bookings in December were up 59.6% compared to the same month last year. December bookings were up 6.2% compared to the preceding month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.19.

"PCB orders jumped in December, landing in the top one percent of orders relative to shipments. This uptick is largely due to orders being pulled forward amidst ongoing tariff uncertainties,” said Shawn DuBravac, Ph.D., IPC’s chief economist, in a press release.