Haier Europe to streamline its production operations

As part of the business transformation, the home appliances and consumer electronics company will discontinue production at its Aricestii Rahtivani facility in Romania by March 2025. Additionally, production at the Brugherio facility in Italy will cease by June 2025, with a repurposing project planned to mitigate social impacts and maintain the site's strategic role. The company has presented the transformation plan to relevant unions.

The company has also reached an agreement with unions to extend a voluntary separation plan for employees at its Italian sites in Vimercate and Brugherio. This plan affects 100 employees, including 64 based at headquarters, and aims to provide voluntary exit opportunities for those seeking new employment.

Haier Europe has expressed awareness of the social and economic implications of ceasing production at the Brugherio site. In response, the company has committed to a site conversion project, with further details to be announced later. Haier says that the goal is to ensure "significant employment continuity" and preserve the strategic role of Brugherio and Italy for Haier Europe.

The company will continue to operate its European headquarters in Italy, along with its European aftersales and spare parts hub, the Milan Experience Design Center, and R&D labs focusing on IoT and connectivity.