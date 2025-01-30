Mycronic receives order for two Prexision MMS

The company says that delivery of the first system is planned for the second quarter of 2025 and the second system for the second quarter of 2026. The order value is in the range of USD 12-14 million.

Prexision MMS is a metrology system designed for quality assurance of photomasks used in display manufacturing. It measures the position of the written patterns on the photomask, which is becoming a critical process for advanced OLED displays as photomasks complexity increases and more photomasks are required for each display design.