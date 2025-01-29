Libra Industries expands precision machining capabilities in Dayton

The move strengthens the company’s footing in semiconductor capital equipment, aerospace, defense, and medical manufacturing.

Among the additions to the facility is a Kitamura Medcenter 5AX 5-Axis Vertical Machining Center, which allows for high-precision machining of complex geometries while reducing the need for secondary operations. The company has also acquired two Mitsubishi MV1200-S Wire EDM machines, designed to achieve tight tolerances for intricate features such as thin-wall flexures. The machines are equipped with an advanced linear shaft motor drive system and next-gen wire threading allows for lights-out operations, faster cutting speeds, and immaculate surface finishes.

“By investing in these state-of-the-art systems, we’re reinforcing our commitment to delivering unmatched precision and reliability to our customers,” says Joe Egbert, VP/General Manager of Libra Industries Dayton facility, in a press release. “The enhanced machining capabilities at our Dayton facility position us to meet the growing demands of complex, high-precision projects while maintaining the highest quality standards.”

With 45 CNC machines and a robust team of engineering, supply chain, and quality professionals, Libra Industries’ Dayton facility specialises in complex systems integration and advanced robotics assembly. Additionally, its ISO Class 7 cleanroom facilities ensure precision manufacturing for sensitive applications.