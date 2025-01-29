Libra Industries expands precision machining capabilities in Dayton
Libra Industries has expanded its machining capabilities at its corporate headquarters in Dayton, Ohio, with new equipment aimed at increasing precision and efficiency.
The move strengthens the company’s footing in semiconductor capital equipment, aerospace, defense, and medical manufacturing.
Among the additions to the facility is a Kitamura Medcenter 5AX 5-Axis Vertical Machining Center, which allows for high-precision machining of complex geometries while reducing the need for secondary operations. The company has also acquired two Mitsubishi MV1200-S Wire EDM machines, designed to achieve tight tolerances for intricate features such as thin-wall flexures. The machines are equipped with an advanced linear shaft motor drive system and next-gen wire threading allows for lights-out operations, faster cutting speeds, and immaculate surface finishes.
“By investing in these state-of-the-art systems, we’re reinforcing our commitment to delivering unmatched precision and reliability to our customers,” says Joe Egbert, VP/General Manager of Libra Industries Dayton facility, in a press release. “The enhanced machining capabilities at our Dayton facility position us to meet the growing demands of complex, high-precision projects while maintaining the highest quality standards.”
With 45 CNC machines and a robust team of engineering, supply chain, and quality professionals, Libra Industries’ Dayton facility specialises in complex systems integration and advanced robotics assembly. Additionally, its ISO Class 7 cleanroom facilities ensure precision manufacturing for sensitive applications.