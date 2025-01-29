KD partners with Keysight

The Transmitter Distortion Figure of Merit (TDFOM) is a key metric for assessing the quality of multigigabit optical signals transmitted over glass optical fiber. As defined in the IEEE Std 802.3cz, TDFOM is measured after a reference receiver, which emulates a representative IC implementation and ensures the interoperability of transmitters in terms of signal integrity, valid to be received by a compliant receiver. Furthermore, TDFOM is critical for calibrating reference transmitters, enabling precise compliance assessment of optical receivers.

The TDFOM measures the transmitted optical signal ability to meet the required system Bit Error Rate (BER) after passing through a worst-case optical channel and a reference receiver, evaluated using an optical-to-electrical converter (O/E) and an oscilloscope. Keysight and KD have been in close collaboration during the development of the IEEE 802.3cz standard to create the final version of the TDFOM. KD has developed a software-based reference receiver and signal metric analysis, aligned with the IEEE Std 802.3cz specifications.

“With this agreement, we make a big step in providing to OEMs and Tier-1 companies with the necessary means to test the quality of developments that incorporate optical communications according to the IEEE Std 802.3cz. Keysight and KD have collaborated in IEEE 802.3 to define the tests and metrics that ensure the new Ethernet communications standard meets the quality requirements demanded by the automotive industry," says Rubén Pérez-Aranda, KD’s CTO and co-founder, in a press release.

The collaboration between KD and Keysight is intended to support the automotive industry with advanced testing tools for optical communication systems. Combining KD's expertise in new technology development with Keysight’s test equipment, this partnership aims to assist OEMs and Tier-1 companies validate and optimize next-generation technologies. This alliance aims to drive innovation, enhance interoperability, and encourage the adoption of advanced optical communication standards across the automotive sector.