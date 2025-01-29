Active-PCB joins ACT Group

Active-PCB is a UK-based contract electronics manufacturer providing solutions in electronic and mechanical assembly – from early design and prototyping to volume production.

"I am delighted that we have been able to welcome Active-PCB to the ACT Group family. Active-PCB shares ACT Group’s continual drive to invest behind great customer service. We look forward to supporting Mark Aitken and the Active-PCB team as they continue on this journey, and to sharing the customer service benefits which membership of a larger group can provide," says Dean Curran, CEO of ACT Group, in a press release.

Back in July 2024, Dean Curran acquired Garner Osborne Circuits Limited (Garner), a UK specialist in PCB manufacturing and PCBA located in Newbury, England. Now, he has closed a second deal with the bolt-on acquisition of Reading-based Active-PCB — forming a new group of side-by-side businesses with the two companies.