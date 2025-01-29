Variosystems expands in Sri Lanka

In opening the global Engineering Service Center in Colombo, Sri Lanka, the company is expanding its engineering expertise to meet the demand for advanced services such as obsolescence management, electronics design and test development.

Electronics and test development, PCB layout design, embedded software engineering, and proactive obsolescence management – will all be offered by Variosystems under a single roof at the new center in Colombo.

“Our customers continue to benefit from close support on the ground. We develop solutions and directly interact with customers at our regional engineering locations. The Service Center in Colombo is the backbone that supports this local presence with additional expertise and expanded capacities,” says Stephan Sonderegger, CEO of Variosystems, in a press release.



The new center in Colombo expands the portfolio of engineering services, increases capacities and supports regional engineering organisations across Europe, North America, China and Asia-Pacific.

“Using Colombo as a strategic location, we can draw on highly qualified talent and make the best use of being close to our production facility in Badalgama,” says Markus Dillinger, Global Head of Engineering. “Our investments in personnel and technology reinforce our goal of providing even better support to customers across the globe.”

The Service Center team is set to grow to over 20 experts by 2027.

Aside from PCB layout design and life cycle management, the extended services also include design-for-assembly, design-for-testability and design-for-manufacturing.