NEO Battery Materials set up silicon anode facility in Canada

This marks a critical step toward establishing Canada’s first advanced silicon anode manufacturing facility.

Located in one of Canada’s key automotive and battery hubs, NEO will lease eight acres, or 350,000 square feet, to construct a commercial plant capable of producing 5,000 tons of silicon anodes annually.

Initially planning to invest CAD 69 million (EUR 45.9 million), NEO expects to invest approximately CAD 120 million (EUR 79.9 million) in total over the next eight years for future expansion of the Windsor facility and value-added projects.

The investment is expected to create over 100 skilled jobs once fully operational.