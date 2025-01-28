NEO Battery Materials set up silicon anode facility in Canada
Low-cost silicon anode materials developer NEO Battery Materials has entered into a definitive lease agreement with the City of Windsor, Ontario, securing eight acres of surplus lands at Windsor Airport.
This marks a critical step toward establishing Canada’s first advanced silicon anode manufacturing facility.
Located in one of Canada’s key automotive and battery hubs, NEO will lease eight acres, or 350,000 square feet, to construct a commercial plant capable of producing 5,000 tons of silicon anodes annually.
Initially planning to invest CAD 69 million (EUR 45.9 million), NEO expects to invest approximately CAD 120 million (EUR 79.9 million) in total over the next eight years for future expansion of the Windsor facility and value-added projects.
The investment is expected to create over 100 skilled jobs once fully operational.
“The execution of the Agreement represents a transformative milestone for NEO Battery Materials and the Canadian and Ontario battery ecosystem,” says Mr. Spencer Huh, Director, President and CEO of NEO, in a press release. “We are proud to be establishing Canada’s first advanced silicon anode manufacturing facility, enabling us to address the increasing demand for high-performance and cost-effective battery technologies. With a significant investment in the Windsor community, NEO will further bolster Ontario’s clean tech sector and strengthen Canada’s growing leadership in the battery supply chain.”