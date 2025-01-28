FBDi mourns the loss of chairman Georg Steinberger

Steinberger, a veteran of the industry and an influential figure in distribution, leaves behind a legacy that spans decades of expertise.

His career in the electronics industry began in journalism, as editor-in-chief of the electronics magazine Markt&Technik, before transitioning into corporate leadership as Vice President of Communications at Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA. Since 2022, he has been self-employed as a business strategy specialist.

Steinberger’s influence extended far beyond his titles. He was particularly passionate about distribution and was instrumental in founding the FBDi association in 2003, of which he has been chairman since. He became a passionate advocate for the distribution sector, championing its value in an evolving world.



He was also active beyond Germany and the distribution sector, serving as President of IDEA and, at the time, DMASS Ltd.

His work was marked by a commitment to collaboration and innovation, most recently exemplified by his efforts to reduce regulatory burdens on the industry through partnerships with FED and COGD. Known for his candidness and sharp insights, Steinberger sparked debates, inspired peers, and continually pushed boundaries within the electronics field.

Steinberger was also a significant voice in the media landscape, contributing frequently to Evertiq through articles, interviews, and presentations at Evertiq Expos. His ability to connect with diverse audiences and explore complex issues made his contributions invaluable.

His absence will be deeply felt by colleagues, peers, and the global electronics community.