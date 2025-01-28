ETK Group shuts down production in Næstved

The company says that production will be consolidated at the group’s factories in Skanderborg, Sønderborg, and Rayong, Thailand. The decision was made to optimise overall production capacity, according to a press release, while also strengthening the company’s long-term competitiveness and financial strength.

“We have great understanding that this decision has a significant impact on our employees,” says Troels Hornsved, CEO of ETK, in the press release. Negotiations with the employees have begun, and we are working closely with relevant parties to ensure the best possible process.

There are currently seventeen employees working at ETK Næstved.

ETK says that they are working to ensure a smooth transition during the period of moving production to other ETK production units.