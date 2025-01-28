Meyer Burger sells its subsidiary Pasan

The sale is part of the restructuring of Meyer Burger and the transaction became effective on January 27, 2025. The parties have agreed not to disclose the buyer and further details at this point of time.

Pasan manufactures high-precision measurement technology used in the production of solar cells and modules. The company has been operating for more than 40 years and employs a total of about 30 people in Switzerland, as well as a small team at a service location in Shanghai, China.