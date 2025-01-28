Incap India invests in new SMT technology

The company says that the upgrade is set to improve production efficiency, enhance capacity to support new and customer projects, as well as contribute to energy savings.

In a press release, Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap India, states that the new SMT line integrates advanced automation features such as fully automated PCB movement, traceability systems, and auto unloading.

“This investment is in line with our goal to enhance operational efficiency and deliver better value for our customers. The advanced features of the line will help improve quality and reduce lead times”, Munipalli says.

The new technology features AOI-to-SPI defect traceability software, allowing full remote management and quicker programming with Gerber data. It also offers advanced inspection for tall components with body markings. The reflow machine includes three cooling zones to reduce heat emissions, improving environmental performance.

The design of the line comes with a 10% reduction in energy consumption in the pick-and-place system, a 7% reduction in power usage in the reflow machine, and a 15% increase in component placement speed.