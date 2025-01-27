Baya Systems raises $36 million in Series B funding drive

Baya Systems, a leader in system IP technology, has secured over $36 million in a Series B funding round led by Maverick Silicon. The funding round also saw investment from Synopsys and re-investments from its existing investor pool, including Matrix Partners and Intel Capital.

The funds will be used to support Baya’s growth, accelerating the development and deployment of its software-driven system IP technology for system-on-chip (SoC) designs and the emerging chiplet economy.

As the demand for AI capabilities, efficient data movement, and compute density grows, SoCs are evolving into “system-of-chips” models using chiplets. This approach offers scalable performance, optimized power, and reduced costs. Baya’s modular solutions are designed to adapt to changing needs, benefiting next-gen AI, automotive, and data center designs.

“Generative AI and multimodal compute have shown that data movement and connectivity are crucial for AI acceleration and scaling compute infrastructure. Baya Systems is uniquely positioned to fill this gap with its WeaverPro WeaveIP and other solutions” said Maverick Silicon MD Andrew Homan, announcing the new funding in a press release.

Baya’s WeaverPro™ software enables continuous refinement of data-driven architecture, and its WeaveIP™ portfolio supports custom and standard protocols to maximize performance.

Founder and CEO Dr. Sailesh Kumar added that Baya’s software-based approach and transport and modular fabric IP are designed to produce complex multi-die solutions with a simplified design process. Early customers include Tenstorrent, signaling Baya’s growing traction and global reach.