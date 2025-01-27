Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. closes Chengdu Facility

Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) has announced the strategic closure of its Chengdu, China facility as part of its efforts to streamline operations and reduce costs. This decision aligns with the company’s strategy to consolidate its operations into strategically located facilities to help maintain its competitive edge in the industry. Production at the Chengdu site ended in December 2024, with all customer commitments successfully met.

The remaining customer projects have since been transferred to other IMI sites. The company plans to complete the transfer of assets and equipment by the end of January 2025, with the facility set to be formally handed back to the landlord by February 2025.

IMI is also ensuring compliance with local government regulations by initiating a six-month winding up period starting in February 2025. The move was made in a bid to improve operational efficiency and bolster IMI’s ability to deliver its products and services to its global customer base from its other strategically positioned manufacturing sites.