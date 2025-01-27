Rivian claims growing interest in VW joint venture

Rivian, the U.S. electric pickup and SUV maker, and Volkswagen are in talks with other automakers to supply their software and electrical architecture. The news, reported by Reuters, follows Volkswagen’s $5.8 billion investment in the joint venture, announced in November, aimed at integrating advanced electrical infrastructure and Rivian’s software technology for future electric vehicles.

The joint venture is expected to provide Rivian with higher volumes, enabling better supplier deals and production cost reductions. For Volkswagen and other traditional automakers, it offers quick access to advanced technology and software they’ve struggled to build.

“I'd say that many other OEMs are knocking on our door,” Rivian Chief Software Officer Wassym Bensaid said. Bensaid, also the co-CEO of the joint venture, did not, however, disclose the names of the interested automakers or details of the talks.

Rivian’s architecture requires fewer electronic control units and significantly less wiring, reducing vehicle weight and simplifying manufacturing. The technology is essential for building software-defined vehicles that can be updated over the air.

“There is demand. Other OEMs are talking to us, and we’re trying to figure out how to support that in the future,” said Bensaid, who added that the priority until 2027 is to roll out the R2, Rivian’s smaller, less-expensive SUV, and integrate the technology into Volkswagen brands.

The venture is predicted to become a widely used platform in the Western world, apart from Tesla, according to Canaccord Genuity analysts.