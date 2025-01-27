Envergia announces first U.S. battery recycling plant

European climate tech company Envergia has announced its first U.S. factory at the Detroit Gateway Industrial Center. This facility will focus on battery recycling and critical minerals recovery, integral to the EV materials supply chain, CBS Detroit reports.

Supported by partnerships with the City of Detroit and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the project represents a total capital investment of over $32 million. The industry leader in lithium-ion and electric vehicle battery recycling chose Michigan over South Carolina for the facility which is expected to create around 52 new jobs in technical roles at significantly higher rates ,than the regional median wage of $23.73.

Envergia claims a 98% efficiency in critical mineral recovery. The process it uses allows processed lithium-ion and EV batteries to have their critical materials recycled, thus reducing the demand for raw products. In a statement, the MEDC said, “Envergia has developed proprietary technology that increases capacity and requires less capital expenditure per processing plant than competitors.”

Envergia board director Kerry C. Duggan added, “By prioritizing resilience in the clean energy transition, we can safeguard our environment and strategic interests.”

Meanwhile, the recycling company’s Founder and CEO MJ Chandilya emphasized Detroit’s suitability, saying, “Detroit is the perfect home for Envergia's expansion into North America. Detroit embodies resilience, innovation, and opportunity. By partnering with the City of Detroit and MEDC, Envergia is not just scaling our vision for clean energy—we are investing in Michigan’s future, creating jobs, and ensuring that Detroit continues to lead in building a sustainable economy.”

The factory’s opening date at the Detroit Gateway Industrial Center has not yet been announced.