Fuji America partners with AI tech partner Cybord

Surface mount technology (SMT) specialist Fuji America Corporation, has entered into a cooperation with advanced AI-powered component analytics provider, Cybord. As part of the agreement, Cybord becomes one of Fuji America’s preferred technology partners, delivering AI solutions to SMT customers. This collaboration strengthens Fuji America’s position by integrating Cybord’s visual AI solution for enhanced electronic component quality assurance and traceability across industries.

With electronic component supply chains under constant stress, predicting disruptions is increasingly challenging. Product recalls, expected to surge this year, will often result from faulty or inauthentic components. The Fuji America-Cybord solution provides the only way to inspect 100% of assembly line components, mitigating these disruptions.

“This partnership is a great and exciting advancement for the SMT industry. Cybord’s AI-powered quality control system strengthens our equipment quality and reliability, enhancing production quality and productivity,” said Hirofumi Yoshimi, president of Fuji America Corporation announcing the partnership.

Cybord’s AI-powered solution ensures real-time inspection of 100% of electronic components during PCBA assembly with 99.9% accuracy, preventing defective parts from being used. Leveraging a vast database, Cybord helps manufacturers limit recalls, reduce supply chain vulnerabilities, and safeguard profitability.