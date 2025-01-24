Schneider partners with intelligence provider

In response to growing demand for EV batteries and better efficiency, Schneider Electric has announced a partnership with Liminal Insights, a leading Californian battery manufacturing intelligence provider. The collaboration aims to address critical challenges in the battery manufacturing industry and support the growing demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

With global EV sales expected to reach 40% by 2030, battery demand is projected to increase tenfold over the next decade. However, EV battery manufacturers face challenges in scaling operations while minimizing waste, with scrap rates in mature battery factories ranging between 6% and 15%, and even higher rates in some newer factories.

In response, Schneider Electric and Liminal have developed a joint venture that integrates Liminal’s ultrasound-based metrology and analytics solutions with Schneider Electric’s automation and industrial intelligence ecosystem. The new solution provides real-time inline quality inspection for all battery cell types, and will enable manufacturers to identify production difficulties and conduct real-time root cause analysis.

Liminal’s EchoStat inspection solutions could save manufacturers significant costs by reducing scrap and improving operational efficiencies. Key features of EchoStat include end-to-end automation, improved operational safety, flexibility to future-proof operations, and enhanced efficiency and performance.

Announcing the deal, Francois Verkindt, Head of EV Battery Business at Schneider Electric, said,

“Our ambition is to empower EV battery manufacturers to capitalize on the market opportunity but with the assurance of improved production quality, reliability and safety. We are delighted to bring further value to customers with this latest partnership with Liminal, following our successful collaboration with IN-CORE Systèmes to enhance efficiency and data connectivity in battery production.”

The partners are confident that the collaboration will deliver deeper insights, greater digital connectivity, and substantial improvements in battery manufacturing quality, productivity, and efficiency, Schneider Electric said in a press release.