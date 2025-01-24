Samsung teams up with SoulBrain

Samsung Electro-Mechanics has teamed up with South Korean semiconductor materials manufacturer SoulBrain to develop materials for glass substrates, with the two companies confident of achieving mass production by 2027. The partnership is part of Samsung’s strategy to enhance the supply chain ecosystem and boost next-generation semiconductor technology.

Seoul Economic Daily reports that the two companies are developing etching solutions, which are crucial for manufacturing glass substrates. It will not be the first collaboration between them – SoulBrain provided etching solutions to Samsung Display for OLED panels, which helped spark interest in glass substrate applications.

Glass substrates offer significant advantages over traditional plastic, enabling intricate circuits, reducing thickness, and potentially cutting power consumption by over 30%. They can also be produced in larger sizes, which makes them advantageous for future semiconductor developments. MarketsandMarkets forecasts the glass substrate market to grow from $7.1 billion in 2023 to $8.4 billion by 2028.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics has begun constructing a glass substrates pilot production line at its Sejong factory in South Korea, with the aim to start producing samples during this year. Samsung claim to have already opened negotiations with several clients and are looking to begin mass production in 2027.