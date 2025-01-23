SVI opens its first production facility in the US

The manufacturer has leased 46,946 square feet at the Vancouver Innovation Center (The ViC) in east Vancouver and anticipates a 100-person workforce in its initial phase of operation, a press release from the Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC) reads.

SVI has manufacturing operations in Southeast Asia, Europe, and now also the USA – specialising in industrial electronics, telecommunications components, electronic assemblies, automotive solutions & e-mobility, and medical technologies.

CREDC supported SVI’s evaluation and selection of Vancouver as its first production base in the US.