SVI opens its first production facility in the US
Thailand-based EMS provider SVI Electronics is opening its first manufacturing location in the United States in Vancouver, Washington.
The manufacturer has leased 46,946 square feet at the Vancouver Innovation Center (The ViC) in east Vancouver and anticipates a 100-person workforce in its initial phase of operation, a press release from the Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC) reads.
SVI has manufacturing operations in Southeast Asia, Europe, and now also the USA – specialising in industrial electronics, telecommunications components, electronic assemblies, automotive solutions & e-mobility, and medical technologies.
CREDC supported SVI’s evaluation and selection of Vancouver as its first production base in the US.
“SVI’s decision to expand in Vancouver is a result of a combination of site readiness and the skilled regional workforce,” says Patrick Loughran Macdonald, Chief Operating Officer at SVI Electronics, in the press release. “This move enables us to expand manufacturing facilities closer to end-product customers in the U.S. market.”