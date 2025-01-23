Samsung, LG may shift home appliance production to US

This potential shift follows heightened trade policy scrutiny, as US President Donald Trump has suggested implementing a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, effective February 1, Reuter's reports citing Korean Economic Daily.

Samsung Electronics is reportedly exploring the possibility of transferring its dryer manufacturing operations from its plant in Mexico to its facility in South Carolina.

Similarly, LG Electronics is said to be considering moving the production of refrigerators from its Mexican plant to its existing factory in Tennessee. This Tennessee facility currently manufactures washing machines and dryers.

The report continues to state that Samsung will closely monitor developments and adopt a flexible approach, given its diverse global production network. LG, on the other hand, reported said it is commitment to adapting to market shifts by adjusting production systems and locations as needed.

If confirmed, these moves could reflect broader changes in supply chain strategies influenced by evolving trade policies, potential tariff impacts, and the companies' efforts to optimise operational efficiencies.