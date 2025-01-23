© dynachem
PCB |
Atlantec invests in new Dynachem system
French PCB manufacturer, part of the ACB Group, has once again chosen Dynachem for their latest investment.
Atlantec has decided to enhance its production capabilities by installing a new Dynachem SmartLam 5200 lamination line, complete with a pre-heating oven and a new auto-tuning system to adjust working parameters.
According to a press release from Dynachem, the investment will allow Atlantec to "achieve new heights in both quality and productivity, further cementing their position as a top-tier player in the PCB industry."