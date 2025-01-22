Schunk opens new CoLabs in Poland and Spain

The newly established CoLab in Katowice, Poland, was inaugurated on December 11, 2024, with a focus on robot-assisted deburring. Many processing steps can be automated in this area, increasing efficiency while simultaneously addressing the shortage of skilled professionals. In Gipuzkoa, Spain, the CoLab opened on December 3, 2024, marking another key milestone in Schunk’s expansion.

“With the new CoLabs, we are not only expanding our global expertise, but also strengthen our position as a reliable partner in the automation industry,” says Johannes Ketter, COO/CSO of Schunk, in a press release. “This is a crucial step towards making automation as simple and efficient as possible for our customers. We firmly believe that innovations are best created through collaborative partnerships on equal footing.“

At its robot application centres, Schunk joins its customers in tackling their tasks and jointly develops validated recommendations to increase productivity. The CoLabs serve as hubs for planning and implementing industrial automation and robotics solutions. They provide hands-on support, from application validation to personalised assistance by engineers.