Tata receives green light for Pegatron deal

Under the approved deal, TEPL will acquire a controlling stake in Pegatron India in multiple tranches, while TEL’s business operations will be integrated into Pegatron India.

TEPL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited, specializes in manufacturing high-precision components, including smartphone enclosures, which form the structural framework of smartphones. Through its subsidiary Tata Electronics Systems Solutions (formerly known as Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India), TEPL is also engaged in providing electronics manufacturing services for smartphones.

Moreover, TEPL is expanding its capabilities with a greenfield facility under TEL to further enhance its offerings in the EMS space.