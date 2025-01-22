Kitron receives major order from Kongsberg

The order covers electronics for the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and builds upon a similar contract awarded in June 2024. Production will be carried out at Kitron's facilities in Arendal, Norway with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2026.

“We are very pleased to announce this order, which confirms Kitron’s position as a robust and reliable Kitron and industrial partner for Kongsberg,” says Heine Østby, Managing Director, Kitron Norway, in a press release. “The long-standing collaboration between our two companies continues to strengthen, and Kitron’s ongoing investment in a new production facility in Arendal is well aligned with this increase in orders. This ensures secure and efficient deliveries for this critically important system.”