Leoni expands with new manufacturing location

Leoni has invested more than EUR 20 million in the new plant, which will create more than 3,000 new jobs locally until 2027. The company says that the investment underlines both the automotive supplier's ambitions in the global growth market for commercial vehicles and the importance of Morocco as a location for the automotive industry.

“It is our clear goal to grow faster than the market in the commercial vehicle segment in the coming years,” says Ingo Spengler, COO of Leoni AG, in a press release.

Leoni develops and manufactures vehicle cables and wiring systems for passenger cars as well as commercial and off-road vehicles with their particular requirements. The new facilities in Agadir are tailored to the production of wiring systems in comparatively small batch sizes with a high level of complexity – typical for the commercial vehicles segment.

According to Fakhri Bouguerra, Managing Director of Leoni Morocco, Agadir is strategically located close to the plants of various commercial vehicle manufacturers.