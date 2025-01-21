Jabil to close manufacturing facility in Italy

According to reports from First Online and Cronache della Campania, Jabil had explored alternatives to closing the factory. These included selling the facility, along with its workforce, to TME Assembly Engineering Srl, with support from the Italian government through its development agency, Invitalia. However, workers opposed the proposed sale to TME due to concerns about the company's reliability.

Jabil informed unions that the site would close by March 2025 in July 2024 already. Since no agreement was reached with unions and workers regarding the sale, Jabil will proceed with shutting down the facility and has initiated formal collective dismissal procedures for all employees.