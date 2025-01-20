Study hints at possibility of longer lasting EV batteries

A new study from the SLAC-Stanford Battery Center has revealed that the way EV battery life has been tested up until now may not in fact be the most optimal, and that the batteries may even be capable of lasting up to a third longer than previously believed.

Findings from the study, which was conducted by scientists at Stanford University’s Precourt Institute for Energy and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, challenge common misconceptions about EV batteries and throw new light on what has long been perceived as one of the major drawbacks for consumers.

The study could have significant consequences for consumers and the wider industry, particularly when it comes to battery repair and replacement costs.

“We’ve not been testing EV batteries the right way,” said Simona Onori, a senior author of the study.

Onori argues that traditional tests involved constant discharging and recharging, which does not accurately reflect typical driving conditions.

Testing under real driving conditions, including frequent acceleration, braking, and longer rest periods, provided more accurate results. This new approach, according to the authors of the study, could reassure potential EV buyers that repair costs may be incurred less frequently.

With EV battery prices dropping due to technological breakthroughs, the implication that they could last longer is welcome news. Consumers can confidently switch to EVs, which are likely to become cheaper and more efficient. Additionally, the study's implications could extend beyond car batteries, influencing the testing of various energy storage devices.