The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has come out in praise of the U.S. Department of Commerce for a series of CHIPS and Science Act agreements that are aimed at enhancing the U.S. semiconductor supply chain.

SIA President and CEO John Neuffer highlighted several key projects, including the construction of a new plant in California and a packaging and test facility in Pennsylvania for Infinera, the expansion of the Corning manufacturing facility in New York, the construction of a new dry vacuum pump manufacturing facility in New York for Edwards Vacuum, and the expansion of GlobalFoundries’ New York facilities for integrated wafer manufacturing and packaging.

“These agreements address key gaps in the U.S. semiconductor supply chain and bolster our domestic production capabilities,” said Neuffer. “A competitive U.S. semiconductor industry will enable us to tackle global challenges, boost our economy, enhance national security, and lead the technology race of the 21st century.”

The CHIPS Act aims to strengthen American manufacturing, create jobs, and promote national security and the agreements are part of ongoing efforts to fortify the U.S. semiconductor supply chain.