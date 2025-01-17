EU concerned about US restrictions on AI chips

They also believe that it is in the economic and security interests of the US for the EU to be able to purchase advanced AI chips from the US without restrictions.

"We work closely together, particularly in the security sector, and do not pose a security risk to the US, but rather offer an economic opportunity. We have already shared our concerns with the current US administration and look forward to constructive cooperation with the next US administration," said Executive Vice President Henna Virkkunen and Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič.

Representatives of the European Union are confident that a way can be found to maintain a secure transatlantic supply chain for AI technology and supercomputers, benefiting businesses and citizens on both sides of the Atlantic, the statement concluded.

As a reminder, the restricted countries included Portugal, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, among others.