Arm names Eric Hayes as EVP of operations

“The Arm compute platform is the most pervasive in the world, and the opportunity to drive ongoing growth across the markets in which we operate is significant,” said Hayes, in a press release. “I’m thrilled to work with the company’s talented team and harness the collective strength and innovative spirit to accelerate Arm technology in the AI era.”

Hayes joins from Fungible Inc. where he held the role of CEO until it was acquired by Microsoft in 2023. He has held leadership roles across a range of semiconductor companies. Prior to Fungible, Hayes was senior vice president and general manager at Inphi Corporation where he led the company’s PAM4 DSP business with oversight of engineering development, product management and applications engineering. Hayes has also held senior leadership roles at Marvell Technology, Cavium, Inc. and Broadcom Inc.