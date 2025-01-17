Arm names Eric Hayes as EVP of operations
Arm Holdings has appointed Eric Hayes as executive vice president of Operations with immediate effect. He will lead the coordination of end-to-end execution of operational activities across multiple products and solutions and report to Arm CEO Rene Haas.
“The Arm compute platform is the most pervasive in the world, and the opportunity to drive ongoing growth across the markets in which we operate is significant,” said Hayes, in a press release. “I’m thrilled to work with the company’s talented team and harness the collective strength and innovative spirit to accelerate Arm technology in the AI era.”
Hayes joins from Fungible Inc. where he held the role of CEO until it was acquired by Microsoft in 2023. He has held leadership roles across a range of semiconductor companies. Prior to Fungible, Hayes was senior vice president and general manager at Inphi Corporation where he led the company’s PAM4 DSP business with oversight of engineering development, product management and applications engineering. Hayes has also held senior leadership roles at Marvell Technology, Cavium, Inc. and Broadcom Inc.
“Aligning on the operational activities across products and solutions is critical as we continue to diversify our portfolio and meet the increasingly complex demands of AI,” adds Haas. “Eric is a long-time industry veteran who brings extensive experience in operations and the strategic planning that will advance innovation across the ecosystem as we build the future of computing on Arm.”