Enics preferred strategic<br>partner to Telenor Cinclus

Telenor Cinclus and Enics are extending the current cooperation within multiple electronics manufacturing service areas.

Enics will provide engineering, manufacturing, after sales and logistics services during the whole product life-cycle to Telenor Cinclus' growing product range. With this cooperation the services provided by Enics is estimated to reach 50M€ over the next 3 years.



"Enics' long experience, broad range of services, full lifecycle support, and strong focus on the industrial area creates a reliable platform for our AMR (Automatic Meter Reading) products", says Espen-Odland Larsen, CFO Telenor Cinclus. "Enics capabilities within Printed circuit boards, configuration and logistics services in combination of geographical footprint are perfectly suited to our expansion in the AMR technology".



"We are very pleased to serve a well-established and dynamically growing company as Telenor Cinclus. Their innovative and technologically demanding products are a perfect fit to our strategic focus on professional industrial applications. Furthermore this expansion of our cooperation with Telenor Cinclus is clear prove that our wide set of services, paired with global capabilities, matches perfectly our customers' needs", says Dirk Zimanky, Senior Vice President, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enics Group.



"Thru our unique customer understanding concept and our combination of global high volume manufacturing and local configuration and logistic services Enics has the capability to fulfill Telenor Cinclus high volume demands during coming years", states Jouko Leisiö, Key Account Manager, Enics Finland.