New factory for BSH in Poland

The new facility will be built in Rudna Wielka near Rzeszów. The total project value will amount to nearly PLN 600 million (EUR 140.6 million) in the coming years. Construction is planned for completion by mid-2026, Panattoni states in a press release.

The new facility – covering 73,000 square meters – will have a production hall, logistics, and office areas.

"With the new factory, we are paving the way for further development in Rzeszów and the introduction of new devices into production. We are creating not only a modern facility but also excellent working conditions at ergonomic workstations," says Richard Dalacker, Head of BSH’s Rzeszów branch, in the press release.

Once completed, the factory will employ over 1,000 people from the BSH team in Rzeszów. The investment is located just five kilometres from Rzeszów, benefiting from the proximity to the highway and expressway, as well as access to public transportation.

“We have been growing in Poland for over 30 years. We created over 7,000 jobs across six factories, logistics centers, two R&D centers, and shared service centers. To date, we have invested nearly 1.5 billion euros in Poland, which has significantly contributed to the development of the cities and regions where we operate," adds Konrad Pokutycki, President of BSH Poland.

The company's Rzeszów branch manufactures Bosch Tassimo capsule coffee machines and vacuum cleaners, which are distributed worldwide. Recently, the company invested in new production lines for vertical cordless Bosch vacuum cleaners. Beyond production, BSH has an R&D center for small home appliances in Rzeszów and is building a modern facility for this activity area.