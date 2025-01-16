Morrow Batteries confirms layoffs amid production delays

The layoffs are part of cost-cutting measures as the company prioritises launching production of LFP batteries and advancing its proprietary technology at its research centre in Grimstad

Production delays, caused partly by challenges in securing work permits for technical experts from Asia, have pushed the timeline by four months, resulting in NOK 100 million in additional costs. To address these setbacks, the company will concentrate operations at its Arendal factory and Grimstad research centre, discontinuing activities in Kjeller and reducing staffing at its Oslo office.

CEO Lars Christian Bacher says that. " "Investors and customers expect to see large-scale production before investing or signing new contracts." He continues to say "Our approach is stepwise growth rather than aggressive scaling. We must earn our right to grow and are at the same time in dialogue with Arendal Municipality regarding land for our next developments."

Morrow remains focused on achieving large-scale battery production by Q3 2025.