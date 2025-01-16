Morrow Batteries confirms layoffs amid production delays
Norwegian battery manufacturer has announced a workforce reduction of 50 to 60 employees, leaving approximately 180 staff, primarily in Southern Norway.
The layoffs are part of cost-cutting measures as the company prioritises launching production of LFP batteries and advancing its proprietary technology at its research centre in Grimstad
Production delays, caused partly by challenges in securing work permits for technical experts from Asia, have pushed the timeline by four months, resulting in NOK 100 million in additional costs. To address these setbacks, the company will concentrate operations at its Arendal factory and Grimstad research centre, discontinuing activities in Kjeller and reducing staffing at its Oslo office.
CEO Lars Christian Bacher says that. " "Investors and customers expect to see large-scale production before investing or signing new contracts." He continues to say "Our approach is stepwise growth rather than aggressive scaling. We must earn our right to grow and are at the same time in dialogue with Arendal Municipality regarding land for our next developments."
Morrow remains focused on achieving large-scale battery production by Q3 2025.
“I deeply respect how challenging this situation is for all employees affected; particularly those losing their jobs but also those who remain,” said Bacher. “Nevertheless, these measures are now necessary to ensure the success of our production as a foundation for future growth. With approximately 180 employees, we will still be a significant private employer in Agder.”