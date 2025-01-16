Kokoon-IA: transforming senior care with ethical AI

Kokoon-IA leverages advanced AI, microelectronics, and low-power wireless technology to analyse daily habits and detect early signs of health risks. Unlike traditional monitoring systems, it avoids intrusive methods like cameras or wearables, instead using a central hub, sensors, and a mobile application, designed to learn and adapt to the daily habits of its users. This ensures seniors can remain in their homes while receiving proactive and preventive care.



The project embodies Sophia Antipolis’ legacy of ethical innovation, combining cutting-edge technology with societal impact. Supported by FantastIC and showcased at CES Las Vegas in 2022, Kokoon-IA has drawn international attention. Industry veteran Marco Landi has championed the project, which is now deployed in 40 homes, demonstrating its effectiveness in promoting healthy aging at home.



To learn more about Kokoon-IA and its approach to e-health, join Pierre Servettaz, City Councilor of Mandelieu-La Napoule, and Marie Emmanuelle, Project Manager at Nodeus Solutions, at the Evertiq Expo in Sophia Antipolis on February 6, 2025. They will delve into the project’s journey, the challenges it addresses, and its potential for transforming senior care.