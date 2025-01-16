Turntide Technologies centralises UK operations and expands to India

The move aims to streamline operations, boost team collaboration, and enhance product quality as the company works toward its aggressive goal of tripling revenue within three years.

The consolidation involves the integration of Turntide’s Sunderland site, which focuses on energy storage solutions such as batteries and battery management systems, and its Cramlington site, specialising in thermal technologies like fans, motors, and pumps. Both facilities will now operate under the new Team Valley Gateshead campus, which also serves as the company’s UK headquarters.

While the Sunderland and Cramlington facilities will remain operational for storage and engineering testing purposes, the majority of operations, including operators and equipment, will be transitioned to Gateshead. A phased relocation plan is in place to ensure minimal disruption during this process. Turntide has also implemented a unified Integrated Management System to maintain and streamline compliance with certifications, including ISO9001, IATF16949, ISO14001, and ISO45001.

Strategic expansion into India

In addition to its UK consolidation, Turntide Technologies is expanding its footprint in India, one of the fastest-growing markets for electric light-duty vehicles, with its low-voltage inverters.

These inverters are being manufactured for major Indian OEMs. The company plans to establish a centre of excellence in Pune, a major hub for the automobile industry in India, by Q1 2025.