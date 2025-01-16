DuPont accelerates spin-off of its Electronics business
DuPont says that it is accelerating the separation of its Electronics business and is now targeting November 1, 2025 to complete the transaction.
DuPont has decided to keep its Water business instead of separating it, concluding it offers the best value as part of the company. This decision also helps DuPont focus on optimising its portfolio after separating its Electronics business, which remains a key priority for shareholder value.
“We remain confident in the opportunity to create significant shareholder value through the separation of the Electronics business,” says Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman, in a press release. “Achieving an independent Electronics company as soon as possible is the right decision for our shareholders.”
DuPont also reaffirms its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial guidance for net sales and operating EBITDA.
“We remain excited about the value creation opportunity for DuPont following the Electronics separation,” says Lori Koch, DuPont Chief Executive Officer. “The decision for Water to remain with DuPont provides the new organisation with greater strategic flexibility over time and another high growth business alongside Healthcare. We continue to have conviction in the attractive outlook for Water and expect 2025 to be a strong year for the business.”