DuPont accelerates spin-off of its Electronics business

DuPont has decided to keep its Water business instead of separating it, concluding it offers the best value as part of the company. This decision also helps DuPont focus on optimising its portfolio after separating its Electronics business, which remains a key priority for shareholder value.

“We remain confident in the opportunity to create significant shareholder value through the separation of the Electronics business,” says Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman, in a press release. “Achieving an independent Electronics company as soon as possible is the right decision for our shareholders.”

DuPont also reaffirms its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial guidance for net sales and operating EBITDA.