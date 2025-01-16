Saab opens new production facility in Finland

First launched in 2022 and manufactured in Finland, Sirius Compact has been well received by the market with significant deliveries scheduled for 2025. In response to the high demand, the Swedish company is now opening a new manufacturing facility in Tampere to cater for volume serial production of Sirius Compact.

“Saab’s footprint is growing in Finland with a focus on research and development operations in the field of electronic warfare. This initiative underscores Saab’s commitment to provide cutting-edge defense solutions to customers,” says Kristian Tornivaara, Managing Director for Saab Finland, in a press release.

The company currently employs more than 200 people in Helsinki, Tampere and Turku, a footprint which continues to grow with planned recruitments. In addition to the Sirius Compact family of sensors, Saab Finland is delivering sensor network capabilities and threat library management tools supporting customers tactical Electronic Support Measures (ESM) operations.

The new manufacturing facility in Tampere will enter into service early 2025.