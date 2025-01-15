Nokia inks video technologies license deal with Samsung

Under the agreement, Samsung will make royalty payments to Nokia. The new agreement is separate from the companies existing 5G patent license agreement.

“We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Samsung covering the use of our video technologies in their world-class TVs. The agreement is yet another proof point of Nokia’s leadership in video and multimedia technologies, and further validation of our decades-long investments in multimedia R&D and standardization,” says Arvin Patel, Chief Licensing Officer, New Segments at Nokia, in a press release.

The terms of the agreement remain confidential between the parties.